Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Major Shareholder Acquires $286,944,840.00 in Stock

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Windacre Partnership Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 5,652,100 shares of Nielsen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 9,942,485 shares of Nielsen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. 15,355,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

NLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

