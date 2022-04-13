Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) vs. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Financial Contrast

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -87.44% -69.76% REE Automotive N/A -281.94% -188.57%

43.7% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nikola and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 1 0 2.14 REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $12.14, suggesting a potential upside of 46.83%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 367.66%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Nikola.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nikola and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 38,220.51 -$690.44 million ($1.74) -4.74 REE Automotive $10,000.00 64,171.36 -$505.33 million N/A N/A

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikola.

Risk & Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Nikola on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector. The Energy business unit develops and constructs a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The company also assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

