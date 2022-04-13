Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. 12,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Nikon has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nikon had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

