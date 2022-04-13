Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. 12,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Nikon has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nikon had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.