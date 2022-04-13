NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “

NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

