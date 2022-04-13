NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “
NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
