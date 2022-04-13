NMC Health plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in March

NMC Health plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NMC Health stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. NMC Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.41.
NMC Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
