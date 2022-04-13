Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 407,200 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NOMD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 957,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

