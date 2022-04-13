Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives $4.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.
NMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of NMR opened at $4.02 on Friday. Nomura has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nomura by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
