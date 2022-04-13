Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives $4.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

NMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.02 on Friday. Nomura has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nomura by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

