Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of NMR stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. Nomura has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.65.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 130.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 55,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth $1,101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 133.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nomura by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.