Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NMR stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. Nomura has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 130.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 55,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth $1,101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 133.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nomura by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.