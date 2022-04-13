Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.21.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.48%.

About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.