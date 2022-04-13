Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $103.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

