Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVO. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

