Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 87.83% from the company’s previous close.

NRIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRIX stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

