Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nuvectis Pharma.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $128,650.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

