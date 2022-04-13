Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 18,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38. Nuvectis Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,650.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

