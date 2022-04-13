Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE NOM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
