Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Down 81.7% in March

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:JRS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.