Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,269. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

