NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NVA. National Bankshares raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NVA stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$11.34. 534,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$11.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.84.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.4419816 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

