NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Shares of NVDA opened at $215.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $539.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.98 and its 200-day moving average is $261.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

