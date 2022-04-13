Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 338.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,612,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

