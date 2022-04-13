O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.40 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $105.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OIIM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,065. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $103.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 34.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

