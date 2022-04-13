Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OTLY. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 14.78.

Oatly Group stock opened at 4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is 5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.77. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 4.26 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after buying an additional 1,329,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after buying an additional 1,173,823 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

