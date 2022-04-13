OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OERLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 13.40 to CHF 12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:OERLF remained flat at $$8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. OC Oerlikon has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

