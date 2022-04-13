Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in March

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDDY traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. 66,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. Ocado Group has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $63.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

