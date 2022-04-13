Ocugen’s (OCGN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $2.79 on Monday. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.66. The firm has a market cap of $556.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 4.58.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Ocugen will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ocugen by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocugen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after acquiring an additional 173,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ocugen by 562.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

