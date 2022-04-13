Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $9.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.