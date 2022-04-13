Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OLK stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.5% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 71,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.