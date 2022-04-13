Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.