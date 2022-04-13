Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “
OCPNY opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Olympus has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $24.26.
Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.
