Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OCA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 13,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,275. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Omnichannel Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $376,000.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire technology-enabled consumer products or services business.

