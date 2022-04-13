OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCX. Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX remained flat at $$1.27 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 242,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,934. The firm has a market cap of $117.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.82. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 121,500 shares of company stock worth $152,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% in the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 573,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 624,410 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,216,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 255,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 62,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 12.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 740,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

