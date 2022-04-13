OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ONCS opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 61,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

