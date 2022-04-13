OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

OneMain stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.34.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

