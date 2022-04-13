OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of ONEW opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $475.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.32. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $1,393,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

