Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Million

Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) to announce $7.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 million to $33.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.00 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 63,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,201. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a P/E ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $52,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 26.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

