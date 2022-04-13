Oppenheimer Cuts Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target to $11.00

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GCMG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grosvenor Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.04. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 82.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after buying an additional 411,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

