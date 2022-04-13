Oppenheimer Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $80.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.79.

NASDAQ CG opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 713,519 shares of company stock worth $35,474,422. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

