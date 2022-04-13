Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 516,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

