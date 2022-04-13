OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $97.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $723.76 million, a PE ratio of 449.94 and a beta of 0.73. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

