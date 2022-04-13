Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 1,917.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OBT opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.52.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

