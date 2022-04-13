OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of OSUR opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.46. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $501.89 million, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of -0.36.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

