OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Earnings Results

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.
OGI stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $517.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.26.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 199,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,604 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in OrganiGram by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,305,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 192,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
About OrganiGram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
