Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $130.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.