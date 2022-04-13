Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OUTKY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.20 ($5.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.