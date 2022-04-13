Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

OMI opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $13,318,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Owens & Minor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

