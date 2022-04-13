Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

