Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.29.

NYSE:OXM opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

