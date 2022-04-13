P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on P3 Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

PIII opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. P3 Health Partners has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $16.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Balkin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIII. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

