PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

PD stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $2,295,687.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,742.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,238 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PagerDuty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

