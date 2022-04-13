PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

NYSE:PD opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,238 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.